Carroll McComas, 86, of Fallston, passed away on October 29, 2020. Carroll is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (Burchard) McComas: sons, Kevin (Kristie) and Mark (Melody) McComas; Daughter Kelly (Howard) Scarff; Sister Nancy (Jack) Gerding; eight grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, Maryland on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3-6 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, Maryland, at 11 am. Burial will take place in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Defend Life, P.O. Box 5427, Baltimore, MD 21285. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com