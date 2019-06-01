|
Carroll " Mindy" Paul Minderlein, of Baltimore MD, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, loving husband of Geraldine Constance Minderlein (nee Chojnacki) for 67 years; devoted father of Patrick Minderlein and his wife Pattie, Timothy Minderlein, Sr. and his wife Cathy and the late beloved daughter Kathleen Minderlein; dear "Granddad" of Jason, Tim Jr., Kevin, Stephen and Sean.; cherished great "Granddad" of Marshall and Colbie. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Friends and family will gather to honor Mindy's life at the family owned and operated Evans Funeral Chapel, 8800 Harford Road Parkville MD on Monday June 3, 2019 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM and on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM with a prayer service beginning at 11:00AM. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a donation in Carroll's name may be made to the to.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019