On March 15, 2019, Carroll Rudell Molesworth of Westminster, and formerly of Laurel, beloved husband of the late Bertha "Peanut" Molesworth, devoted father of Vicki Umberger (Jim), and Lisa Thompson (Lee), loving grandfather of Keith Umberger (Lisa), Jessica Burgan (Tim), Stacey Quarrick (Tim), and Bryan Thompson (Liz), dear great grandfather of Taylor, Teagan, and Easton Umberger, Gracyn and Weston Burgan, Owen and Allie Quarrick, and Natalie and Lucas Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mildred Molesworth and by his brother George Courtney Molesworth. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery, Highland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to the . WWW.HAIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2019