Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll MOLESWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll R. MOLESWORTH

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carroll R. MOLESWORTH Notice
On March 15, 2019, Carroll Rudell Molesworth of Westminster, and formerly of Laurel, beloved husband of the late Bertha "Peanut" Molesworth, devoted father of Vicki Umberger (Jim), and Lisa Thompson (Lee), loving grandfather of Keith Umberger (Lisa), Jessica Burgan (Tim), Stacey Quarrick (Tim), and Bryan Thompson (Liz), dear great grandfather of Taylor, Teagan, and Easton Umberger, Gracyn and Weston Burgan, Owen and Allie Quarrick, and Natalie and Lucas Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mildred Molesworth and by his brother George Courtney Molesworth. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery, Highland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to the . WWW.HAIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now