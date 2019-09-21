|
|
Mr. Carroll Edward Vanik, 73, of Carefree, AZ, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 9/12/2019. Carroll is survived by wife Susan; son Michael (Donna), daughter Priscilla, nephew Lukas Berkey; grandchildren Alex, Katie, and Gabby; sister Joan Grim; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents William and Marie; and siblings Loretta, William, Diane, and Thomas. Carroll was born on 12/22/1945 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Towson Catholic High School in 1963 and from the University of Maryland in 1968. Carroll served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971 and received an honorable discharge as a Captain in 1972. Carroll enjoyed a long and successful career in Sales Management, retiring from Dial in 2006. Carroll was a generous and respected friend, colleague, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, father, and husband. He will be deeply missed by the many, many people whose lives he touched. Celebrations of Carroll's life will take place in Arizona and Maryland at later dates. He will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for any donations to be directed to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019