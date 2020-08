On August 9, 2020 Carroll "Chuck" W. Reynolds, beloved husband of the late Charlotte M. (nee Murphy) Reynolds; devoted father of Steven and the late Charles Reynolds; cherished uncle of Kara Urban and her husband David.



The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Thursday from 3-7pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 12:30pm. Interment Parkwood Cemetery.



