1/
Catherine A. "Kitty" McKinney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 5, 2020, Catherine "Kitty" McKinney (nee Madden), 92, beloved wife of Charles McKinney, Sr., devoted mother of Charles and his wife Toni, Patrick and his wife Denise, Colleen Cofod and her husband Kevin. Also survived by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services are private. Donations in her honor may be sent to the Sisters of St. Francis Assisi House 600 Red Hill Road, Aston PA 19014 or The Catholic High School of Baltimore, 2800 Edison Highway, Baltimore, MD 21213

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved