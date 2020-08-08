On August 5, 2020, Catherine "Kitty" McKinney (nee Madden), 92, beloved wife of Charles McKinney, Sr., devoted mother of Charles and his wife Toni, Patrick and his wife Denise, Colleen Cofod and her husband Kevin. Also survived by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services are private. Donations in her honor may be sent to the Sisters of St. Francis Assisi House 600 Red Hill Road, Aston PA 19014 or The Catholic High School of Baltimore, 2800 Edison Highway, Baltimore, MD 21213



