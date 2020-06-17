On June 14, 2020, Catherine A. Tyzack, of Brooklyn Park; beloved wife of 63 years to Thomas; devoted mother of Tom Tyzack and his wife, Linda, Susan Kvech and her husband, Garry; and cherished grandmother of Greg Tyzack and his wife, Christin, Evan Tyzack, Andy Kvech, Rachael Kvech, Sarah Kemp and her husband, Bob.
A memorial service for Catherine will be held on Friday, June 19th, 11 AM, at Lake Shore Baptist Church, 4613 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org. For condolences, please visit
www.singletonfuneralhome.com
A memorial service for Catherine will be held on Friday, June 19th, 11 AM, at Lake Shore Baptist Church, 4613 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org. For condolences, please visit
www.singletonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.