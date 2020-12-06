Mrs. Catherine (Cathy) Adolph (née Iannone, Blake) died peacefully in Richmond, VA, on Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 72 after a brief battle with cancer.
Cathy is survived by her son Dave Iannone, his wife Diane, granddaughters Maylin and Darcy of Mechanicsville, VA; and brother Alan Blake of Baltimore, MD. She is preceded in death by her cherished husband George M. Adolph and beloved canine Lassie.
Cathy was born in 1948 in Baltimore, MD, and adopted by James and Catherine Blake. She graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore in 1966 and later attended Towson State University. Cathy was an Office Assistant 2 for the State of Maryland following her high school graduation. She began her nursing career in the late 1970's as a private duty home health aide. She worked for St. Joseph's Hospital and Upper Chesapeake Health Care, traversing the Baltimore region to help people recover from various injuries and illnesses at their homes. She also worked in hospice care before her retirement in 2009. She relocated from Baltimore, MD to Mechanicsville, VA in 2014.
Cathy's grandparents were James and Ann Blake, the former a Baltimore city councilman at the time of his death. The couple and Cathy's great uncle were killed in a house fire in 1941. Cathy's parents escaped the flames by climbing from a rear porch and down a ladder, adopting Cathy seven years later.
Cathy loved her communities in Baltimore City and later Baltimore County, supporting local community group newsletters. She was a prolific writer, including poems and prose of all sorts. Her travel passions took her across the country and to local festivals, favorite eateries and parks. She was beloved by her neighbors, many of whom were lifelong friends. Later in her life, her passion was her grandchildren. She also made many friends around the world playing Pogo and other online games. Those friendships would extend well beyond the internet, including long phone conversations and meets with her friends that continued until her passing.
Purple was her favorite color in appreciation for her love of the Baltimore Ravens. She visited their training facilities, and one of her prized possessions was a jersey autographed by the entire team. Cathy was also a lifelong Orioles fan, growing up just blocks from Memorial Stadium and attending High School across the street.
A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Pets on Wheels, a charity Cathy supported with Lassie in her post retirement years in Baltimore, at https://www.petsonwheels.org/donate/
.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice Services and Brookdale West End Richmond for their care and compassion for Cathy.