|
|
On May 17, 2019; CATHERINE ANN REITER (nee Liberto); beloved wife of the late James Thomas Reiter, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara A. Boone, James T. Reiter, Jr., Michael J. Reiter, Jeffrey C. Reiter, Richard L. Reiter, Katie M. Reiter, and the late Catherine Ann Reiter; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Anthony Liberto and Rosalie Baer.Family received friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 10AM-12PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where prayers followed at 12PM. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery. For those desiring, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 20 to May 23, 2019