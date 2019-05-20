Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
For more information about
Catherine Reiter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Reiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ann Reiter


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Catherine Ann Reiter Notice
On May 17, 2019; CATHERINE ANN REITER (nee Liberto); beloved wife of the late James Thomas Reiter, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara A. Boone, James T. Reiter, Jr., Michael J. Reiter, Jeffrey C. Reiter, Richard L. Reiter, Katie M. Reiter, and the late Catherine Ann Reiter; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Anthony Liberto and Rosalie Baer.Family received friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 10AM-12PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where prayers followed at 12PM. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery. For those desiring, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 20 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now