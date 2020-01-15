|
On Jan. 11, 2020 Catherine Ann Thierer (nee Baltus) of Linthicum, beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Thierer and devoted mother of Kenneth, Andrew, George, James, & Mary Thierer, Barbara Nypayer, and the late Matthew Thierer. Dear sister to Sister Mary Matthew. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pillip Neri Cath. Ch.on Monday at 10:30 A.M. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions to Maryland Association for Parkinson Support. PO Box 450 Brooklandville MD. 21022 or online at https://www.marylandparkinsonsupport.org/donate will be appriciated by the family. For further details or to leave condolences, please visit www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020