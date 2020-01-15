Home

Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Catherine Thierer
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pillip Neri Cath. Ch.
Catherine Ann Thierer


1927 - 2020
Catherine Ann Thierer Notice
On Jan. 11, 2020 Catherine Ann Thierer (nee Baltus) of Linthicum, beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Thierer and devoted mother of Kenneth, Andrew, George, James, & Mary Thierer, Barbara Nypayer, and the late Matthew Thierer. Dear sister to Sister Mary Matthew. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pillip Neri Cath. Ch.on Monday at 10:30 A.M. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions to Maryland Association for Parkinson Support. PO Box 450 Brooklandville MD. 21022 or online at https://www.marylandparkinsonsupport.org/donate will be appriciated by the family. For further details or to leave condolences, please visit www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
