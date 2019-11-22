|
Catherine Burns of Aberdeen, MD went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019 at Sterling Care, Riverside, MD. Born in Pikeville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Nola Mae (Mullins) Burke. A member of Carsins Run Baptist Church for over 50 years. She worked at Bata Shoe Company for 22 years and in the lunchroom at Old Post Road/William Paca Elementary School for 10 years.
Mrs. Burns is survived by daughter, Jackie Faye Shupe of Pontiac, IL; son, Howard Douglas Burns of Aberdeen; daughter, Susan Lynn Sharber and husband, Rex Alyn Sharber of Amarillo, TX; brother, Charles Vernon Burke and wife, Ann Jackson Burke of Darlington; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-greatgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John C. Burns, her son, Roy Lee Burns, three sisters and two brothers.
Friends may call at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and Saturday, November 23 from 10-11. Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 am. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
Memory tributes will be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019