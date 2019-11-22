Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Burns Notice
Catherine Burns of Aberdeen, MD went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019 at Sterling Care, Riverside, MD. Born in Pikeville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Nola Mae (Mullins) Burke. A member of Carsins Run Baptist Church for over 50 years. She worked at Bata Shoe Company for 22 years and in the lunchroom at Old Post Road/William Paca Elementary School for 10 years.

Mrs. Burns is survived by daughter, Jackie Faye Shupe of Pontiac, IL; son, Howard Douglas Burns of Aberdeen; daughter, Susan Lynn Sharber and husband, Rex Alyn Sharber of Amarillo, TX; brother, Charles Vernon Burke and wife, Ann Jackson Burke of Darlington; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John C. Burns, her son, Roy Lee Burns, three sisters and two brothers.

Friends may call at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and Saturday, November 23 from 10-11. Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 am. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.

Memory tributes will be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -