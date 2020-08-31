Catherine "Kay" Meade (Nee Cosgrove) passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the age of 97. Born on March 7, 1923 and raised in Buffalo New York, Kay was a child of the Great Depression and that experience helped her greatly in her later life.



Kay graduated from the Nardin Academy High School as Vice President of the Class on 1940. She later worked as a school teacher, telephone operator and went to night school at the University of Buffalo. At the outbreak of World War II, she worked at the Curtis Wright Aircraft plant in Buffalo where P-40 Warhawks, C-46 Commandos and later P-47 Thunderbolts were built. After the war, Kay worked as a bank teller then at the headquarters of the Bell Aircraft Corporation, while continuing her education towards a degree in Mathematics. Kay met her husband Roger Meade, Sr. in Buffalo and they were married on February 16, 1952. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Buffalo on June 8, 1952. Their first child, a daughter, was born later that same year. In late 1952, Kay, Roger and their daughter moved to Baltimore for Roger's career. Kay became a homemaker and she and Roger had 5 more children between the years of 1953 and 1961.



Her husband Roger died from Leukemia in August of 1967 leaving Kay with 6 children from the ages of 5 to 14 years old. Kay became a math teacher at Perry Hall Jr. High in 1967 and continued to work in that school in various roles until 1975. Kay decided a career change was in order and went to Nursing School at then Essex Community College, where she graduated with Honors as a Registered Nurse on June 4, 1978. Kay became a hospital nurse at Fallston General Hospital for several years and later became a home health care nurse until 1990. She did volunteer work helping seniors file their tax returns in BelAir and at Fallston General Hospital until retiring at the age of 79.



Kay's death was preceded by the deaths of; her father John Cosgrove and her mother Mary Ida (nee Wagner), her sister Mary (Sartoretto) and Margaret (Hochreiter). She is survived by her daughters Margaret Bogguss, Kathleen (Michael) and her sons, John, Roger, Paul (Debbie) and James (Linda) as well as 3 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Kay was loved by all for her intelligence, quick wit, great pies, and generosity with her time. She will be greatly missed.



Services and the viewing were held privately for the family.



