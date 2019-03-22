|
Catherine W. Davis, age 76 of Baltimore on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Baltimore to the late William and Anna (Balling) Knoerlein; beloved wife of the late William G. Davis; loving mother of Catherine Dunnigan and husband Michael and the late William E. Davis; dear grandmother of Amberle and Edward Dunnigan. Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 25 at 10 AM in The Shrine of The Little Flower Catholic Church, 3500 Belair Rd, Baltimore. Interment Service will be held in the chapel at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills on Friday March 29 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations requested to at or 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be placed on www.parkviewfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019