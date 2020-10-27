Catherine E. Bonner, of Randallstown, MD, passed away on October 25, 2020. She was 73 years old. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James A. Bonner, Jr.; her son and daughter-in-law, William and Sheri Bonner; her daughter, Patricia Malinowski; and her grandchildren William Bonner, Charles Malinowski, Emily and Alyssa Bonner. She was a lover of art and nature, book, puzzles and mysteries, and all things magical. She was an amazing caregiver and devoted to her faith and family.
Full mass service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208 on Saturday, October 31st, at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church or The American Red Cross.