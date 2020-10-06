On October 2, 2020 CATHERINE "Kay" BOWSER, beloved wife of the late Frederick H. Bowser, devoted mother of the late James E. Bowser, Michael J. Bowser and Victoria L. Lehrer and her surviving husband Glenn B. Lehrer, loving grandmother of Jaime Bowser, Ryan Johnson, Kaitlyn Beachy and the late Kyle Johnson and great-grandmother of Aurora Beachy, Wyatt Johnson and Halea Grimm, dear sister of Janet Readmond, Howard & George Adams and the late Paul & Francis Adams.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Thursday, October 8th from 4 to 8p.m. (open to the public).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
.