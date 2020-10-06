1/
Catherine E. "Kay" Bowser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 2, 2020 CATHERINE "Kay" BOWSER, beloved wife of the late Frederick H. Bowser, devoted mother of the late James E. Bowser, Michael J. Bowser and Victoria L. Lehrer and her surviving husband Glenn B. Lehrer, loving grandmother of Jaime Bowser, Ryan Johnson, Kaitlyn Beachy and the late Kyle Johnson and great-grandmother of Aurora Beachy, Wyatt Johnson and Halea Grimm, dear sister of Janet Readmond, Howard & George Adams and the late Paul & Francis Adams.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Thursday, October 8th from 4 to 8p.m. (open to the public).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved