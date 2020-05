On May 6, 2020, CATHERINE ELIZABETH MAGROGAN, beloved wife of the late Richard F. Magrogan, Sr.; devoted mother of Teresa Ellen Acra (Frank), Patricia Peyton Barrow (John S.), and Richard F. Magrogan, Jr.; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren; adoring great-grandmother of 19 great-grandchildren; doting great-great-grandmother of one great-great-grandchild; and dear sister of three siblings that predeceased her. Due to the restrictions in the wake of COVID19, a memorial gathering will be planned for a later date at Charlestown. Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor: St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228. To share online condolences with her family, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com