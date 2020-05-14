On May 6, 2020, CATHERINE ELIZABETH MAGROGAN, beloved wife of the late Richard F. Magrogan, Sr.; devoted mother of Teresa Ellen Acra (Frank), Patricia Peyton Barrow (John S.), and Richard F. Magrogan, Jr.; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren; adoring great-grandmother of 19 great-grandchildren; doting great-great-grandmother of one great-great-grandchild; and dear sister of three siblings that predeceased her. Due to the restrictions in the wake of COVID19, a memorial gathering will be planned for a later date at Charlestown. Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor: St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228. To share online condolences with her family, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 21, 2020.