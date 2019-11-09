Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Catherine E. Manetto Notice
On November 7, 2019, Catherine Elizabeth Manetto, beloved wife of the late Pater J. Manetto; loving mother of Carol A. Carney and the late Stephen Manetto; dear grandmother of Erin Keenan and her husband Scott and Shaun Carney, Sr. and his wife Stephanie; dear great-grandmother of Conor Keenan, Sophia and Shaun Carney, Jr.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Sunday 2-5 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church Monday 10 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stella Maris Attn: Development Office 2300 Dulaney Valley Road Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2019
