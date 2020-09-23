1/
Catherine E. Strappelli
Catherine E. Strappelli, age 90, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of John Francis and Ann Margaret (Saum) Costello and wife of the late Ralph Gabriel Strappelli.

Catherine is survived by three sons, Stephen (Brenda) Strappelli, David (Stephanie) Strappelli, and John (Therese) Strappelli; two daughters, Susan Rebuck and Gina (Donald) Ross; sister, Michele (Ronald) Holtry; grandchildren, Anthony Majeran, Jennifer Thorpe, Nicholas Strappelli, Stephen Ross, Michael Strappelli, Matthew Strappelli, Scott Strappelli, Christopher Ross, Neil Strappelli, Luke Strappelli, Vincent Strappelli and; four great-granddaughters, Ella Majeran, Riley Thorpe, Amalie Majeran, and Amelia Ross.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Ann Bloom; sisters, Margaret Wall, Jacqueline Regler, Mary Jacobs, and great-granddaughter, Grace Majeran.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Bel Air on Thursday, September 24 at 10 am. Interment will take place at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum in Timonium, MD.

Contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
