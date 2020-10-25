Catherine Fanget Lloyd passed peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from natural causes. She recently celebrated her 101st birthday.



A longtime resident of Catonsville, Maryland, she was born and raised in Princeton, New Jersey and graduated from Wellesley College in 1941.



She was a long-term parishioner of St. Mark in Catonsville where she taught school for eight years and served on the parish council. She was a devoted teacher, both at St. Mark and Catonsville High School, with a life-long impact on many of her students. She was passionate about travel and playing bridge with friends and family.



She is survived by her three children, Edward Lloyd of South Orange, NJ (Janine Bauer), Pamela Lloyd Coulter of New York, NY (John V. Coulter), and Robert Lloyd of Catonsville, Maryland. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Alex Lloyd, Kimberly Coulter, and Abigail Lloyd, all of New York, NY.



Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Lloyd Jr., her sisters Connie Driver, Rita Price, and Lillian Fanget and her brother, Louis A. Fanget.



She will be interred at St. Paul Cemetery in Princeton, New Jersey on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. A memorial service will be scheduled at some future date.



In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be considered in Catherine's honor to St. Mark School, 26 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, Maryland 21228.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store