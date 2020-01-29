Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Catherine Ford
On January 26, 2020, Catherine Rosario Ford, beloved wife of the late Albert William Ford, Sr.; devoted mother of Albert W. Ford, Jr. (Nancy), Jeffrey P. Ford (Kathleen), and Deborah L. Hyde (Randy); loving grandmother of Jeffrey A. Ford, Sophia J. Ford, Albert W. Ford III, and Gemma L. Ford; also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Sunday, 2-5pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . On line condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
