On January 26, 2020, Catherine Rosario Ford, beloved wife of the late Albert William Ford, Sr.; devoted mother of Albert W. Ford, Jr. (Nancy), Jeffrey P. Ford (Kathleen), and Deborah L. Hyde (Randy); loving grandmother of Jeffrey A. Ford, Sophia J. Ford, Albert W. Ford III, and Gemma L. Ford; also survived by many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Sunday, 2-5pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . On line condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020