Catherine Giordanetti
Catherine Frances Giordanetti Notice
Peacefully with family on April 27, 2019 CATHERINE FRANCES GIORDANETTI; beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Giordanetti and William Casagrande; daughter of the late Helen (nee Bowness) Hyland and Charles F. Strott; loving mother of Nina Pollutra (Joseph), Andrea Hatami (and her late husband Thomas Ebel), Michael J. Casagrande (Tammy), James P. Casagrande (Carol) and the late William Casagrande (Gaylea); Also lovingly survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter and beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, May 2 at 10am. Interment at Moreland Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Catherine's memory to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
