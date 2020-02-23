Home

Catherine Gearhart

Catherine Gearhart
Cass Gearhart went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 12th. Predeceased by her husband Bob. Loving mother to Leigh Gearhart of Elkridge, Kristin Galpern of Laurel, Maria McFalls of Catonsville and Denise Bader of Pasadena. Grandmother of seven, great grandmother of three. A grandmother to twelve cats and her favorite grand-dog Georgie Girl. She was born in Catonsville and was a life long resident of Arbutus. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 21st at 12:00 noon at Bishop Cummins Church - 2001 Frederick Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228. Reception to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
