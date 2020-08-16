Catherine Gerst

On August 9, 2020 Catherine Louise Gerst of Glen Rock, PA passed away at WellSpan York Hospital in York PA, she was 67. Catherine is survived by her daughter Stacy Krout; sister, Charlott Brengle; sister, Diane Harris; two nieces, Bonnie Smith, Carol Smith; two nephews, John Brengle, Michael Harris. She is preceded in death by her mother, Adeline Hill; father Richard Hill. A visitation will be help on August 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead, MD.



