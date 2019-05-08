Home

On May 6, 2019 Catherine "Cass" Ginski, beloved wife of the late Joseph Ginski and dear partner of Mark Cheverie. Loving mother of Mark Ginski and wife Tiffany, and Michael Ginski and wife Jamie. Grandmother of Olivia, Dylan, Alexis, Emma and Luke. Also survived by many family and friends.Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9. A Prayer service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, but donations in Cass's name are requested to be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019
