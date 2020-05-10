On May 5, 2020 Catherine "Cass" Boone Glenn devoted mother of Michael Glenn and Dana Larrabee; loving grandmother of Sarah, Baylor and Charlotte Glenn and Zach and Nick Larrabee; aunt of Jake and William Boone and Mary Hudson.Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to Little Sisters of the Poor 601 Maiden Choice La., Baltimore, MD 21228.