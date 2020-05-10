Catherine GLENN
On May 5, 2020 Catherine "Cass" Boone Glenn devoted mother of Michael Glenn and Dana Larrabee; loving grandmother of Sarah, Baylor and Charlotte Glenn and Zach and Nick Larrabee; aunt of Jake and William Boone and Mary Hudson.

Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to Little Sisters of the Poor 601 Maiden Choice La., Baltimore, MD 21228.

www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
