Catherine (Cathy, Kitty) Goodwyn Rausch, 83, passed away at her home in Palm Coast Florida May 6th, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Donald Lee and Margaret Shanaman Goodwyn August 29th, 1935 in Petersburg, Virginia.Catherine was employed with the State of Maryland for over 20 years as a librarian with the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore City. She enjoyed boating with family and friends on the Chesapeake Bay and it's tributaries for many years during her residence in Pasadena, Maryland. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and photography. Her love of animals was well known.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Frederick Caldwell Rausch, and 3 children from a previous marriage; Charlotte DuPre Miller of Lutherville, MD, Vance Lee Wilson of Annandale, VA and Cynthia Gardiner Wilson of Gaithersburg, MD. She is also survived by son-in-law John Carroll Miller of Lutherville, MD, nephew Michael Solano of Jacksonville, FL, 6 stepchildren, and many grandchildren and great- granchildren of Pasadena, MD.She was preceded in death by a son, John Carl Wilson II and a sister, Anne Solano Solheim.Special thanks to the staff of Vitas Healthcare in Palm Coast, FL for their excellent and compassionate care for Catherine.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society.Services are pending.