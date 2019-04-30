Home

Catherine Graham Notice
Graham, on April 29, 2019, Catherine Marie Graham (nee Kalusky), Age 98, of South Baltimore, Beloved wife of the late James Robert Graham, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1964. She was the loving daughter of the late William G. Kalusky and Rose Marie Miller Kalusky. Beloved mother of James, Jr., William, Donald, Michael and Rose. She is the cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.The family will receive friends at the family-owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 237 East Patapsco Avenue, (Brooklyn) on Wed. and Thurs. from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Cross Church 110 East West St., Balto., 21230, on Friday, at 10:30 AM Interment following in the Baltimore National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
