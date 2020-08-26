Catherine Grimes

On August 24, 2020, Catherine L. "Kay" Grimes (nee Thompson); beloved wife of Dale L. Grimes, Sr., devoted mother of Dale L. Grimes, Jr. and his wife Louise, Judith C. Bechtel and her husband Jay and William A. Grimes and his wife Anita. Also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday from 10AM-12Noon. A graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery on Thursday at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to Ft. Howard Community Church, 9128 Howard Avenue, PO Box 37, Ft. Howard, MD 21052 www.forthowardcc.com
Face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery