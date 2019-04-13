|
On April 11, 2019, MRS. CATHERINE H. BAYLY, beloved wife of the late Henry V. Bayly, Jr., devoted father of Stephen V. Bayly, Catherine Joan Higbee, and Ric Bayly; loving grandmother of Catherine Ishida, Matthew Higbee, Savannah James-Bayly, Katherine Bayly, Harry Bayly, and Margaret Bayly; proud great-grandmother of Kento Ishida; and, much beloved daughters-in-law, Mary C. Waters and Linda James.The family will receive friends at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. on Sunday, April 14 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral service at Hunting Ridge Presbyterian Church, 4640 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, on Monday, April 15 at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 13, 2019