Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Bayly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine H. Bayly

Notice Condolences Flowers

Catherine H. Bayly Notice
On April 11, 2019, MRS. CATHERINE H. BAYLY, beloved wife of the late Henry V. Bayly, Jr., devoted father of Stephen V. Bayly, Catherine Joan Higbee, and Ric Bayly; loving grandmother of Catherine Ishida, Matthew Higbee, Savannah James-Bayly, Katherine Bayly, Harry Bayly, and Margaret Bayly; proud great-grandmother of Kento Ishida; and, much beloved daughters-in-law, Mary C. Waters and Linda James.The family will receive friends at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. on Sunday, April 14 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral service at Hunting Ridge Presbyterian Church, 4640 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, on Monday, April 15 at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now