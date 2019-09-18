Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
Bradshaw, MD
Catherine Hagan


1941 - 2019
Catherine Hagan Notice
On September 12, 2019, Catherine "Cass" Emma (nee Hess) Hagan; beloved wife of Herman Hagan, Sr.; beloved mother of Denise Johnson and her husband Mark, Herman Hagan, Jr. and his finance Susan Derlunas, Donald Hagan, Sr. and his wife Laura, Ronald Hagan and his wife Brenda; devoted sister of Harry Hess, Lorraine Madden and her husband Mickey and the late Lucille Crizer, James Hess, Jr. and Rose Marie Hess; loving grandmother of Christopher Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Cassandra Hagan, Herman "Bub" Hagan, III, Donald Hagan, Jr., Richard Hagan, Shawn Hagan; step-grandmother of Jacqueline Simonson, Jessica Simonson, and preceded in death by Christopher Griggs; step-great grandmother of Christopher Griggs and Madeline Estes.

Relatives and friends gathered at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2 to 5 and 6 to 9 pm. A funeral mass was celebrated at St. Stephen Church, Bradshaw on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10 am. with interment at the Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Stephen's School Building Fund. St. Stephen Church, 8030 Bradshaw Road, Kingsville, MD 21087. Attention: Robert Melewski
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
