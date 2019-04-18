|
On April 15, 2019, Catherine Heiss (nee Rothhaupt); 97 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late William Sherman Heiss; devoted mother of Catherine Burke and her husband Donald, Margaret Becker and her husband James, Janice Heiss and her husband Dale Sands; loving grandmother of Monica Warns, Gregory Burke, Melanie Becker, Christopher Becker, Steve Shade and Jeff Shade; great grandmother of eight great grandchildren.Family and friends will honor Catherine's life at Oak Crest Chapel 8800 Walther Blvd. (Parkville) on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 10:30 am-11:00 am, at which time a funeral mass will be celebrated. Interment: Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the -Greater Maryland Chapter, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, Maryland 21093. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019