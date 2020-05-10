Catherine Hrybyk
Catherine Rose Hrybyk, 'Kate', age 99, of Linthicum, Maryland passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at Sr. Elizabeth Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Kate was preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Richard, brothers Conrad and Robert Austermehle. She is survived by her sister Helen Dykhoff (Ed) and brother William Austermehle (Joan) and four of her children: Michael (Karen Buxton), Bill (Gina), Stephen (Beth), Mary Pat (Gary Keith), and daughter-in-law Susan. She also has ten lovely and adoring grandchildren: Anna (Kasey Mitchell), Laurent (Judy), Danny, William Leo (Kerry), Rosalie Bacon (Kyle), Edward, Kemelia Mileaf (Derek), Katherine, Alexander (Lindsay), and Jonathan (Rosalie), as well as 11 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be left at www.garylkaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

