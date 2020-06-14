On June 10, 2020, Catherine Justice OBrien passed away peacefully at the age of 85 due to complications of Covid-19. She was the beloved wife of the late James P OBrien Sr., sister of the late Standford Justice, mother of James OBrien Jr, Denise Williams, John OBrien, Patrick OBrien, Bruce OBrien, Kathleen Wineholt, Keith OBrien, and their spouses. In addition, she had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lance and Ryan Fund for opioid addiction (thelanceandryanfund@gmail.com).
Private Funeral services will be held June 16 at Ascension Church (Halethorpe). Due to the pandemic, it will be restricted to family and close friends. Further information and condolences can be found on the Hubbard Funeral home website (www.hubbardfuneralhome.com).
Private Funeral services will be held June 16 at Ascension Church (Halethorpe). Due to the pandemic, it will be restricted to family and close friends. Further information and condolences can be found on the Hubbard Funeral home website (www.hubbardfuneralhome.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.