Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine CALWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Jane CALWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Jane CALWELL Notice
On March 25, 2020 Catherine Jane Calwell (nee McCormick) beloved wife of the late Walter S. Calwell Sr.; dear mother of Mary Jane Calwell (nee Hoffman); step-mother of Edward S. "Ned" Calwell and the late Walter S. Jr. and James C. Calwell; dear grandmother of Catherine Calwell Schill and Scott, Thaddeus, James Jr., Andrew, Michael, Edward and Jeffrey Calwell. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.

DUE TO CURRENT HEALTH CONCERNS A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen 5200 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD. 21210. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cathedral Preservation Fund. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -