|
|
On March 25, 2020 Catherine Jane Calwell (nee McCormick) beloved wife of the late Walter S. Calwell Sr.; dear mother of Mary Jane Calwell (nee Hoffman); step-mother of Edward S. "Ned" Calwell and the late Walter S. Jr. and James C. Calwell; dear grandmother of Catherine Calwell Schill and Scott, Thaddeus, James Jr., Andrew, Michael, Edward and Jeffrey Calwell. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.
DUE TO CURRENT HEALTH CONCERNS A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen 5200 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD. 21210. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cathedral Preservation Fund. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020