On May 20, 2019, Catherine L. "Cathy" Frederick passed away; Loving sister of Barbara R. "Barbi" Frederick; Cherished niece of Thomas M. Frederick and wife Pat; Dear cousin of Margaret Frederick and husband Edward Morai, and Michael Frederick and wife Theresa; Also survived by other relatives and dear friends; Cathy was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Ivy Frederick.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, May 23, from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. William of York Catholic Church, 600 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21229 on Friday, May 24, 11:00am. Burial Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. William of York Catholic Church office, 5422 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2019