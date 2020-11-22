On November 19, 2020, Catherine Louise Lilley passed away; daughter of the late George and Catherine Carrick; wife of the late Joseph L. Lilley; mother of F. Louise Smith (Wayne), Robert M. Lilley (Lynne), Ronald D. Lilley and the late Donald J. Lilley; grandmother of Ryan M. Smith (Karen), Jennifer L. Purper (Katie), Elizabeth A. Lilley (Brandon Reagan), Julia D. Fajardo (Mario), Jamie M. Oliver (Ben) and the late Shawn R. Lilley (Dawn); and 12 great-grandchildren.Due to the COVID Pandemic, Private Services will be held for Family Only on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 following a Private Burial at Meadowridge Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County,Online condolences may be shared on,