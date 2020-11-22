1/
Catherine L. Lilley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 19, 2020, Catherine Louise Lilley passed away; daughter of the late George and Catherine Carrick; wife of the late Joseph L. Lilley; mother of F. Louise Smith (Wayne), Robert M. Lilley (Lynne), Ronald D. Lilley and the late Donald J. Lilley; grandmother of Ryan M. Smith (Karen), Jennifer L. Purper (Katie), Elizabeth A. Lilley (Brandon Reagan), Julia D. Fajardo (Mario), Jamie M. Oliver (Ben) and the late Shawn R. Lilley (Dawn); and 12 great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, Private Services will be held for Family Only on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 following a Private Burial at Meadowridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County,

www.gilchristcares.org.

Online condolences may be shared on,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved