On October 22, 2020, Catherine Laura Smith (nee Wiedorfer) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Edward Smith; devoted mother of Sharon, Linda, and Susan Smith; dear sister of Frances Hopkins, and the late Margaret Pitt, Anna Antman, and Joseph, Paul, and Edward Wiedorfer. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Monday, at 10:30am, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church (9215 Old Harford RD, Parkville, MD 21234). Interment services will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
