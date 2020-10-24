1/
Catherine Laura Smith
On October 22, 2020, Catherine Laura Smith (nee Wiedorfer) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Edward Smith; devoted mother of Sharon, Linda, and Susan Smith; dear sister of Frances Hopkins, and the late Margaret Pitt, Anna Antman, and Joseph, Paul, and Edward Wiedorfer. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Monday, at 10:30am, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church (9215 Old Harford RD, Parkville, MD 21234). Interment services will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
25
Service
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
OCT
26
Interment
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
