Catherine Leonard Power
On Tuesday, September 29, 2020 Catherine (nee Leonard) Power age 87 of Cockeysville, formerly of Phoenix, MD. Beloved wife of the late Gordon G. Power; devoted mother of Andrea E. Burgoyne and her husband Kenneth Goldstein and Adrienne B. Smith and her husband David M. Smith; step-mother of Gordon, Garrett, and Stephen Power, Varrell Larsen and the late John Gilbert Power and their spouses; loving grandmother of Mirielle Burgoyne, Devon Burgoyne, Ivy Rose Smith, John D. Smith and many beloved step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Catherine with memorial contributions to the ASPCA or the Southern Poverty Law Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
