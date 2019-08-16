Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Lippa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lippa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Lippa Notice
On August 15, 2019, Catherine Alice Lippa (nee Bonarrigo), went to be with the love of her life of 60 years, Ronald, and see her Lord and Savior face to face. She was the beloved wife of Ronald J. Lippa; she was the devoted mother of Deborah Desmone and husband John, Catherine Mitchell and husband James, Jeffrey Lippa and wife Kimberly, Julie Kahl and husband Robert, Timothy Lippa and wife Catherine; loving mother-in-law of Lisa Lippa; wonderful grandmother of Dina, Alex, Timmy, Justine, Duncan, Delaney, Grant, Nick and Ellie; loving sister of Francis and wife Patti, Timothy, Thomas, Mary Virginia and Rita Bonarrigo; loving sister-in-law of Jerome and wife Joanne, John and wife Rose, Gary and wife Donna, Craig and wife Peggy Lippa and Cheryl Ritter.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Saturday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Rd., Lilburn GA 30047. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now