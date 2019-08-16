|
|
On August 15, 2019, Catherine Alice Lippa (nee Bonarrigo), went to be with the love of her life of 60 years, Ronald, and see her Lord and Savior face to face. She was the beloved wife of Ronald J. Lippa; she was the devoted mother of Deborah Desmone and husband John, Catherine Mitchell and husband James, Jeffrey Lippa and wife Kimberly, Julie Kahl and husband Robert, Timothy Lippa and wife Catherine; loving mother-in-law of Lisa Lippa; wonderful grandmother of Dina, Alex, Timmy, Justine, Duncan, Delaney, Grant, Nick and Ellie; loving sister of Francis and wife Patti, Timothy, Thomas, Mary Virginia and Rita Bonarrigo; loving sister-in-law of Jerome and wife Joanne, John and wife Rose, Gary and wife Donna, Craig and wife Peggy Lippa and Cheryl Ritter.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Saturday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Rd., Lilburn GA 30047. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019