Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Historic)
315 N. Constitution Ave.
New Freedom, MD
Catherine Louise Robinson

Catherine Louise Robinson Notice
On August 25, 2019, Catherine Louise Robinson (nee Oliver); beloved mother of Sharon A. Nichols and her husband J. Thomas. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Kelley Citro, Shannon Rathell and her husband Dennis, and Megan Nichols and her spouse Elise Nichols; two great grandchildren, Emily and Brayden Rathell; and two sisters, Patricia Phillips and her husband Bill, and Nancy Vecera and her husband Vince. Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Oliver.

A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Historic), 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. HartensteinCares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
