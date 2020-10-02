1/1
Catherine M. Cline
Catherine M. Cline, age 58, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on September 29, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Linda (Maszaros) Elasavage of Churchville, MD and the late Hugh Johnson. Cathy, a Master Stylist, was a life- long resident of Perryman. She loved her home where she enjoyed the many facets of water living on Bush River along with decorating her home for every occasion. She was passionate about many things including her cat, Snoopy, a few nips of Bourbon (2 limes), camping and especially riding her Harley with the wind in her face. Cathy, aka Harley Girl, was her own person and could accomplish anything with a fierce determination.

In addition to her mother, Catherine is survived by her sister, Susan Johnson; fiancé, Harry Wertz; sister-in-law, Diane Kingsbury; step siblings, Mary Iwanowski, Linda Caldwell, Frank Elasavage; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne-Marie Reiber.

Interment Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Middle River at 12 noon.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD, 21220.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Interment
12:00 PM
Holly Hill Memorial Gardens
