On October 27, 2020 Catherine M. "Sis" Coster (nee Kuhn) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" Coster; devoted sister of Margaret Grauling and her late husband Harry, Ida Kuhn, Bernice Uleckas and her husband Cas, and the late Bernard Kuhn and his wife Anne and Francis Kuhn and his late wife Margie. Sis is survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 7 great-nieces and great-nephews, and 2 great-great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Charles S. Zeiler and Son Inc., 6224 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD 21224, on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Due to COVID restrictions Funeral Services will be private. All are invited to attend the graveside service on Tuesday at 11:15 AM at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers in Sis's honor the family request that you give your loved ones a hug. Online condolences may be left at www.charlesszeiler.com
.