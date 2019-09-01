Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Pius X Parish Office
6428 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
(410) 427-7500
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
6428 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine FOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. FOWLER


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. FOWLER Notice
Catherine "Miriam" Fowler, beloved wife of Wilson E. Fowler, deceased, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson on Friday, August 23, 2019. Born March 6, 1927 to John & Lillian Hofmeister, Miriam graduated from The Institute of Nore Dame and then raised her family in Towson. Miriam maintained high school friendships until her death scheduling luncheon dates and card groups. Miriam enjoyed bowling and playing golf with her husband. She leaves a daughter, Marlene Clemmens & husband Robert of Lutherville and a son, Wilson "Bud" Fowler, Jr. and wife Dianne of Phoenix. Miriam also had 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to a memorial mass at St. Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd., Baltimore, 21212 on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10AM. Interment will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.