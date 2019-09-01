|
|
Catherine "Miriam" Fowler, beloved wife of Wilson E. Fowler, deceased, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson on Friday, August 23, 2019. Born March 6, 1927 to John & Lillian Hofmeister, Miriam graduated from The Institute of Nore Dame and then raised her family in Towson. Miriam maintained high school friendships until her death scheduling luncheon dates and card groups. Miriam enjoyed bowling and playing golf with her husband. She leaves a daughter, Marlene Clemmens & husband Robert of Lutherville and a son, Wilson "Bud" Fowler, Jr. and wife Dianne of Phoenix. Miriam also had 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a memorial mass at St. Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd., Baltimore, 21212 on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10AM. Interment will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019