|
|
Peacefully on August 21, 2019, Catherine Marie (Cass) Plitt passed away. Beloved wife of the late Emory A. Plitt, Sr.; loving mother of Judge Emory A. Plitt, Jr. (and wife Judy), Michael B. Plitt (and the late Nina), and the late Dennis B. Plitt (and wife Rose); also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, devoted sister Dorothy L. Brass, and many other loving relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc. 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd. Arbutus, on Sunday at 6:30pm, where visitation will continue until 9:00pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Viva House at 26 S. Mount Street Baltimore, MD. 21223.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019