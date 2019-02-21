|
On February 19, 2019, Catherine M. Young predeceased by her parents, George and Agnes and siblings Virginia, Teresa, Joseph and George Young. Devoted Aunt of Pat Ourand, Theresa Fox (Gary), and Kate McCracken (Terry). Very dear friend of her sister-in-law Phyllis Young and Ann King Dulaney.A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:00 in the chapel at Stella Maris 2300 Dulaney Valley Road Timonium, MD 21093 . Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to Our Daily Bread at Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2019