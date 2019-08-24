Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Catherine Marie Barranger-Sheldon Notice
Catherine Marie Barranger-Sheldon of Columbia, MD died on August 21, 2019 at Howard County General Hospital with family by her side.

She was the beloved wife of William Sheldon, devoted mother of Danetta Garfink and her husband Daniel, Mark Restivo and his wife Rebekah and Lynne Restivo.

Loving grandmother of Helena Ilardo, James Garfink, Olivia Garfink and Hannah Restivo and great-grandmother of Charles and Harrison Ilardo.

Born in Baltimore, the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Barranger. She was the oldest of eight children, survived by her two brothers Charles Barranger and James Barranger, and her two sisters Marie Teresa (Terrie) Barranger Kreis and Marian Bryant, step-mother of Lisa Shue, Whit Sheldon, Missy English, Caroline and Pat Miller, Rachel, Tommy, and Catherine Shue, Danny and Freddy Miller.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, on Sunday from 2-4pm, where a funeral service will begin at 4 pm. Interment on Monday at 12 noon at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneraslhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
