Catherine Marie Jones (Hash), 92, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on May 13, 2019. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Catherine leaves a legacy of generosity, family, friendship and love. Born August 14, 1926 to Fields H. Hash and Dona Hash at their home on Glenville Road in Darlington, Maryland, Catherine graduated from Bel Air High School and then worked in personnel at Aberdeen Proving Ground during WWII. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for more than 40 years.In January of 1947, Catherine married Vernon Jones, the love of her life. The couple had four children together: Larry, Danny, Beverly and Cathy. In 1950, Vernon bought the Conowingo-based Jones Car Dealership from his father. Working side by side, Vernon and Catherine strengthened their business, eventually moving it to Bel Air in 1965. Together they built the Jones car dealership from a small, two-person operation into Jones Junction, the largest family-owned retail car dealership in Maryland, employing over 700 people. Catherine, called "Kitty" by those close to her, delighted in her family and friends. For more than 50 summers, Kitty and Vernon shared their Susquehanna River cabin with those close to them, making memories that would last a lifetime. She loved Christmas and delighted in decorating her Hall Street home for community members to enjoy. Catherine and Vernon enjoyed many years of traveling around the country in their motorhome, making lifelong friends throughout the country and spending their winters in Florida. Catherine's consistent love and support was the cornerstone of her family.Tragically Catherine and Vernon's young daughter Cathy predeceased them in 1963, a burden they suffered deeply. Catherine is also preceded in death by her faithful husband and her 20 brothers and sisters. She leaves many devoted relatives and friends, including her loving children and their spouses: Beverly Jones of Bel Air, Danny and Gail Jones of Joppa, and Larry and Terri Jones of Bel Air. "Mommom" leaves her adoring grandchildren: Reneé Feller and Chris Kephart and her sons, Josh and Eric, of Plantation, Florida; Tiffany and Ron Hall and their children, Tyler and Madelyn of Bel Air; Larry Jones II of Bel Air; Katie and Rick Carroll and their daughters, Avery and Peyton of Bel Air; and Christy Pardew and Josh Raisler Cohn and their sons, Oscar and Elias, of Boston, Massachusetts. In addition, Catherine leaves many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3-7 pm. Services will be held on Friday, May 17 at 10 am at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place in Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019