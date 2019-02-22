On February 21, 2019, Catherine Mary Martin (nee Baker), age 69; a lifelong resident of Dundalk, Maryland passed peacefully after a long illness at Seasons Hospice Care. Cathy is predeceased by her Mother and Father, Alfred J. Baker, Jr. and Barbara M. Baker (nee Bruggeman), and her brother Alfred J. Baker, III. Cathy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis Sidney Martin, her brother, Richard Baker of New York City, sister, Teresa M. Gogel and her husband Tim of Dundalk, several nieces and nephews and her Godson, Alexander Farrier. Cathy was a 1967 graduate of Patapsco High School. Among her many interests were baking (character cakes and cookies), embroidery, trivia and puzzles, reading and computer games and anything to do with the Beatles. A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Sunday at 11 AM. Interment, Private. Loved ones may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity that Cathy loved and supported, at . Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary