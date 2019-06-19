|
|
On June 16, 2019 Catherine "Mam" Mittermeier devoted wife of the late Paul Robert Mittermeier, Sr. "Grandad"; beloved mother of Michele Daneker and husband Danny, and Paul R. Mittermeier, Jr. and his wife Nanette; loving grandmother of Danny, Kelly and Mary Gen. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A mass of christian burial will celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Friday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Interment at Holly Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to the:Ed Block Foundation, 9727 Greenside Drive Suite 201, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019