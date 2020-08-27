1/
Catherine Mogavero
On August 25, 2020, Catherine (nee Scaffidi) Mogavero, loving mother of Anthony Mogavero and his wife Renee LeMay and the late baby Joseph and John Mogavero, devoted grandmother of Nicholle Mogavero, and Anthony J. Mogavero, cherished great-grandmother of Anthony Michael Mogavero and Tyler Mogavero, and dear sister of Rose Spinella, Sarina Serraina, Cono Scaffidi, and the late Joseph Scaffidi, Leonardo Scaffidi, Josephine Fava, and Maria Saggio. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Monday, August 31 in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. A funeral mass will be held the same day at 11am at Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church, 3600 Claremont Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. Entombment Oak Lawn Cemetery.

A mask must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed at the funeral home, the church, and the cemetery. For the safety of our employees, family members, and other visitors, we ask if you are not feeling well or have a cough or fever please refrain from attending any visitations, prayer services, or funeral masses. Thank you for your cooperation. Respectfully, Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
